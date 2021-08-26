Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

RBGLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 864,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,549. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

