RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.0653 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $85.71 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00306209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00136200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00171597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

