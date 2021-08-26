Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

