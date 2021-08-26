Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $303.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $303.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

