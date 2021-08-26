Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.