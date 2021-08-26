Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $673,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,655 shares of company stock worth $101,579,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $340.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

