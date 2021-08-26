Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $762,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $208,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $676.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $663.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

