Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,474,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.85.

