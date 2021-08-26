Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $223.94 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

