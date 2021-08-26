Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. 1,024,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

