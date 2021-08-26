Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.43.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

RGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.