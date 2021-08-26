Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 14,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,256. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

