Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 63,672.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 145.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.