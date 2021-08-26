Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.