Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

