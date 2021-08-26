Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – L'Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – L'Air Liquide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – L'Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2021 – L'Air Liquide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – L'Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/28/2021 – L'Air Liquide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Air Liquide's core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. "

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.24. 53,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

