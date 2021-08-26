Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2021 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Recent trends in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north. This REIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core FFO per share reflecting strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers. It raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth.”

8/2/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

7/20/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EXR opened at $180.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $181.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

