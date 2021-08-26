Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ON Semiconductor (ON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON):

8/26/2021 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

7/26/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

ON opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get ON Semiconductor Co alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.