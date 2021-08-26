Reviewing American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Assets Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.72 $35.59 million $1.89 20.25 Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 5.43 $2.13 million $1.20 4.27

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. American Assets Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Assets Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orchid Island Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 5.31% 1.46% 0.62% Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.61% 1.98%

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.