Reviewing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Doximity and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78 Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $62.71, suggesting a potential downside of 31.87%. Wipro has a consensus target price of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 31.54%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Doximity.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Wipro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 6.12 $1.48 billion $0.26 35.00

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats Doximity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

