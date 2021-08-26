Reviewing Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) & Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 5.25% 15.12% 4.27% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elbit Systems and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elbit Systems currently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elbit Systems and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $4.66 billion 1.38 $237.66 million $7.20 20.19 Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

