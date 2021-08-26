Reviewing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and WOWI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.30 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -18.21 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and WOWI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 120.25%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than WOWI.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

