Reviewing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.96 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -26.09 California Resources $1.56 billion 1.60 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 18.06% -23.60% -2.78% California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36%

Summary

California Resources beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

