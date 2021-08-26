Reviewing TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) & CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.44% 4.46% 0.84% CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11%

50.5% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TravelCenters of America and CarLotz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $4.85 billion 0.12 -$13.90 million ($0.44) -90.27 CarLotz $118.63 million 4.02 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.85

CarLotz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarLotz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TravelCenters of America and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 0 5 0 3.00 CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33

TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus price target of $35.92, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.81%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than TravelCenters of America.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. The company's travel stores also offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, music and video products, fresh brewed coffee, hot dogs, prepared sandwiches, and other prepared foods, as well as laundry supplies, clothing, truck accessories, and various electronics; and parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. In addition, the company operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. As of April 8 31, 2021, it operated 273 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, and the province of Ontario, Canada; 42 standalone restaurants in 12 states in the United States under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride brand names; and 3 standalone truck service facilities under the TA Truck Service brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

