Reviewing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% Westport Fuel Systems 6.13% 9.70% 3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unrivaled Brands and Westport Fuel Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Westport Fuel Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.41%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Westport Fuel Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.11 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 2.50 -$7.36 million ($0.05) -81.40

Westport Fuel Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

