Rice Partnership LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.94 on Thursday, reaching $2,853.06. 17,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,663.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.