Rice Partnership LLC Invests $373,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 650.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.70. 40,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.