Richard H. Zay Sells 3,680 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

