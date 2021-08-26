Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 856.0% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ridgestone Mining stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.06. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.18.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

