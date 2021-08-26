Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 10,733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rightmove stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.