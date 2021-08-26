RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 8,699 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

RNG stock opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -172.78 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.