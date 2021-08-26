Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riskified in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.