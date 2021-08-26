Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.38

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 226479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

