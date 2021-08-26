Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider James J. Jeter Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.