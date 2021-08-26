Rivetz Hits Market Cap of $293,568.42 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $293,568.42 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

