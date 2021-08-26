Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:COOK opened at $24.76 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.