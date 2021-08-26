Robert W. Baird Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $480.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

