Robinhood Markets, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Robinhood Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

HOOD opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

