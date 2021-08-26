Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

