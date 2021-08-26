Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.