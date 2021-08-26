Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 11,407 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RMCF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.