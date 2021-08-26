Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 363.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 363.92.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

