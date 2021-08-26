Rollins Financial Acquires 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

