Rollins Financial Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rollins Financial decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 65.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 64,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

