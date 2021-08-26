Rollins Financial Grows Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

