Rollins Financial Makes New $331,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

