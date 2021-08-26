Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.36. The stock had a trading volume of 287,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,870. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $253.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.