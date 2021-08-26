Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

BA traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

