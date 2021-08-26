Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

