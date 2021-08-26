Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 137,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $88.72. 9,092,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

